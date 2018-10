Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Police are looking for help finding the man they say robbed a business in Bloomsburg.

Authorities say the man took cash from the register at Altheas Imaginarium on East Main Street Monday afternoon.

Bloomsburg police describe the robber as a thin, black male, approximately 6' tall, and clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Thomas Pfeiffer at 570-784-4155, ext. 177.