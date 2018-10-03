Second Tornado Confirmed in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The National Weather Service has now confirmed four tornadoes hit Tuesday night in Lackawanna and Lycoming counties.

Newswatch 16 was with the NWS as crews surveyed the damage on the edge of Lycoming County near Liberty. That tornado flattened hundreds of trees.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the NWS confirmed a second tornado touched down a few miles west of Liberty in Hartsfield. That's also near the Tioga County line.

The National Weather Service says both tornadoes had winds reaching 120 miles per hour.

Earlier, Wednesday, the NWS also confirmed two weak tornadoes touched down in Spring Brook Township in Lackawanna County.