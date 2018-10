A tractor trailer carrying a crane rolled over in Plains Township this morning on South Main Street. The street is closed until the wreck can be cleaned up. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lc40KmO3Dj — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) October 3, 2018

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rig pulling a crane crashed in Luzerne County Wednesday morning, tying up traffic near the wreck.

It happened around 10 a.m. on South Main Street in Plains Township.

Police said the truck heading to the construction site of the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School rolled, spilling some diesel fuel.

Crews are working to clean up the spill. They expect the road to be closed for several hours.