Report: State Police Helicopters Grounded for Penn State Games

Posted 5:22 am, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:51AM, October 3, 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- State police helicopters are grounded for Penn State football games for the time being.

The Centre Daily Times reports the helicopters are on hold for game day until officials look into what happened last weekend.

The video shows a state police helicopter hovering above what authorities call an-out- of-hand party in the Beaver Stadium parking lot.

Tents and other debris could be seen blowing around.

Police and Penn State say the helicopter was called in after tailgaters refused to break up the party before Saturday's game against Ohio State.

