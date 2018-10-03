NWS: 6 Confirmed Tornadoes in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has now confirmed six tornadoes touched down in northeastern and central Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

The NWS says an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds between 90-100 mph touched down in Jackson Township in Monroe County. The tornado ripped up trees for more than a mile along Jackson Road, Sportsmans Trail, and Skyhawk Trail. It also damaged the roof of a home.

Another tornado hit in the Lake Harmony area in Carbon County, damaging trees near Big Boulder Ski Area. The National Weather Service said this twister had wind speeds between 100-110 mph and was on the ground for nearly a mile.

Two EF-2 tornadoes were confirmed in Lycoming County, near the Tioga County line.

In Lackawanna County, two EF-0 tornadoes hit near Moscow in Spring Brook Township.