Confirmed EF-0 tornado here in Spring Brook Twp with estimated 80mph winds @wnep https://t.co/SH0jzAuQPl — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) October 3, 2018

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — National Weather Service investigators confirm it was a tornado that tore through an area of Lackawanna County Tuesday night.

Officials said an EF-0 tornado with winds estimated at 80 mph knocked down trees and utility lines in Spring Brook Township.

Initial indications are that a weak #tornado produced mostly tree

damage in Springbrook Township near the Lackawanna and Luzerne

County Line. The survey is ongoing and more details will be coming

later this afternoon. #nywx #pawx pic.twitter.com/YVsoQRIbxV — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) October 3, 2018