Kavanaugh Protest in Williamsport

Posted 11:35 pm, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:40PM, October 3, 2018

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ignited protests around the country Wednesday night, including in Williamsport.

About a dozen people opposed to Kavanaugh's confirmation rallied outside the federal courthouse.

One passerby tells Newswatch 16 there should be more time to investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"We can't entirely know if Ford is telling the truth. We can't know for sure if Kavanaugh is lying. Either way, it needs to be looked into. If he is lying about this, then something needs to be done about it, but if he's telling the truth, if he has nothing to hide, he has nothing to fear," said Jason Hepler of Williamsport.

The protest in Williamsport was held in conjunction with about 100 others across the country.

