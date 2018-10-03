FEMA to Test “Presidential Alert” System Today at 2:18 PM

Huge Marching Band Expo Hits Hughesville

Posted 3:24 am, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 03:22AM, October 3, 2018

Central Pennsylvania is getting ready to rock!

450 area marching band students from various high schools are joining forces this Saturday, October 6, 2018.

It’s all for the Lycoming County Marching Band Expo.

The event brings various marching bands together to perform on the Hughesville High School Football Field at 7 p.m. It’s like a half-time show on steroids.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Wednesday morning.

To learn more about the group organizing the marching band expo, head here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

