Huge Marching Band Expo Hits Hughesville

Central Pennsylvania is getting ready to rock!

450 area marching band students from various high schools are joining forces this Saturday, October 6, 2018.

It’s all for the Lycoming County Marching Band Expo.

The event brings various marching bands together to perform on the Hughesville High School Football Field at 7 p.m. It’s like a half-time show on steroids.

