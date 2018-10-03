Fundraiser for Snyder County Libraries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of two annual fundraisers for Snyder County libraries is this weekend.

Proceeds this year will help one library damaged by flood waters this summer.

Organizers were setting up Wednesday for the event at Shade Mountain Winery near Middleburg.

All money raised will support children's programs and operations at Snyder County's four public libraries, including the library in Selinsgrove that was badly damaged in flooding.

"We're hoping to buy some mobile bookshelves that we can move out, should there be other problems that come along in the future," said Jane Taylor, Snyder County Public Libraries.

The 13th annual wine and art event at Shade Mountain Winery is this Saturday. There will be music, food, wine, and a silent auction.