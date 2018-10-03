× Free Flu Vaccine Clinics In Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.— People were pulling up their sleeves at the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre for free flu vaccines Wednesday morning.

The vaccines are for residents of the city.

“I think it’s a good thing to get it because you could get really sick and die from it,” said John Flynn of Wilkes-Barre.

Health officials say last flu season was one of the deadliest on record: more than 80,000 Americans died.

Those most susceptible are children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with immune problems.

“Last year, I didn’t get my flu shot like I usually do in October. I waited and then with the flu running rampant last year, I decided to get it anyway, so I got it late, but I did get it,” said Mary Steinbrenner of Wilkes-Barre.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want everyone to get vaccinated by the end of October.

“We don’t know what this year is going to be like, but if it’s any indication of what it was last year, it is better that you get your flu shot,” said Delphine Torbik of the city health department.

“I think for the 2016/2017 flu year, the flu vaccine prevented 5.3 million flu cases,” said Devon Buckley, a community health nurse for the city.

Health officials have more free flu clinics planned at the Kirby Health Center: