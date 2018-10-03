Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose is hoping to empty its shelter again.

This Saturday, October 6, all of the adoptions at the shelter will be free.

Bissell Pet Foundation is footing the bill as part of its Empty the Shelters initiative.

True Friends held a similar event in May and nearly 40 animals were adopted.

Shelter workers say if you plan to adopt for Saturday's event, you'll need to submit an application by Thursday, October 4, so they have time to process it.