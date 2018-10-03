× Commissioners Hope for Return of Charl-Mont Restaurant in County Building

SCRANTON, Pa. — A beloved downtown Scranton restaurant that’s been closed for more than 20 years may be making a comeback, at least in name.

The Lackawanna County commissioners are asking entrepreneurs to open a new Charl-Mont Restaurant inside the former Globe Store.

At the end of the year, Lackawanna County government offices will breathe some life back into the old Globe Store on Wyoming Avenue.

Commissioners put out a request Wednesday for some downtown Scranton nostalgia. They’re hoping someone will want to reopen the Globe’s restaurant.

Crews working on the new Lackawanna County Government Center on Wyoming Avenue are peeling back the building’s past, removing the sign for the most recent tenant, Diversified.

Still, most people remember this building as Scranton’s downtown departments store: The Globe. It was Gloria Walsh’s former workplace.

“People who used to work in the city came all the time for lunch, I still know them!” Walsh laughed.

Walsh now works for the Scranton Police Department but for 11 years she waited tables at the Globe’s restaurant Charl-Mont.

The entrance was around back, on Penn Avenue. It’s all boarded up now but Lackawanna County commissioners are hoping someone will reopen a restaurant there.

The only requirement is that it be called Charl-Mont.

“Really? Oh, my God, that’s wonderful! As long as they keep the same waitressing, and service, and just greeting people and knowing everyone by name,” said Walsh.

Walsh says the restaurant meant a lot to her and to many Globe customers. It was known for its fresh roast beef sandwiches.

County officials picture the new Charl-Mont as a convenient place for hundreds of county employees to grab lunch.

“The Charl-Mont had the Santa breakfast, the bunny breakfast, really family oriented. You know, we really took care of the elderly. Half sandwich and a cup of soup type of food, so, yeah, if they do that it will do well,” Walsh added.

County commissioners approved a “request for proposal,” that will be advertised to entrepreneurs who may be interested in the space.

Then, the commissioners will take a look at bids for the new Charl-Mont Restaurant.