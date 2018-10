Another bomb threat closes the Monroe County Courthouse. This is the second time in two days, seventh time this year. The caller was again a woman. It came through the 911 center after 10am. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MfvlPALfkv — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 2, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — For the second day in a row, a bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Monroe County Courthouse.

Authorities said a woman called the threat into the 911 center around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A similar threat closed the courthouse in Stroudsburg on Monday.

This is the seventh time this year the courthouse has been evacuated because of threats.

Check the Monroe County Court website for updates.