SPRINGBROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Power was out in part of Lackawanna County Tuesday after several trees fell on power lines along Route 502 in Springbrook Township.

Crews on scene told Newswatch 16 there is still one tree on power lines on Aston Mountain Road, but they will wait until daylight to remove it.

It is unclear if that power outage will affect the North Pocono School District.

Strong storms moved through the area on Tuesday, prompting several tornado warnings.