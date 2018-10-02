Police Search Creek for Gun Used in Plymouth Homicide

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police waded into a creek in Luzerne County Tuesday morning, looking for evidence in a murder case.
Investigator searched in Solomon Creek in Hanover Township around 10 a.m. looking for a weapon connected to the deadly shooting that happened in Plymouth last Thursday.
Police arrested Kyon McDonald, 34, of Plymouth, Friday after a standoff at an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre Township.
McDonald is accused of shooting and killing Tierees Ownes, 33, outside a bar in Plymouth last Thursday.
41.207101 -75.911475