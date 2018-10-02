Police Search Creek for Gun Used in Plymouth Homicide

Police are searching for evidence in Solomon Creek in Hanover Township this morning. They’re looking for a weapon connected to the shooting that happened in Plymouth last Thursday. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/D1WUpwA6Fz — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) October 2, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police waded into a creek in Luzerne County Tuesday morning, looking for evidence in a murder case.

Investigator searched in Solomon Creek in Hanover Township around 10 a.m. looking for a weapon connected to the deadly shooting that happened in Plymouth last Thursday.

Police arrested Kyon McDonald, 34, of Plymouth, Friday after a standoff at an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre Township.

McDonald is accused of shooting and killing Tierees Ownes, 33, outside a bar in Plymouth last Thursday.

More photos from the search in Solomon Creek in Hanover Township @WNEP pic.twitter.com/mzFwlY0Zas — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) October 2, 2018