Police Search Creek for Gun Used in Plymouth Homicide

Posted 11:56 am, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 01:18PM, October 2, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police waded into a creek in Luzerne County Tuesday morning, looking for evidence in a murder case.

Investigator searched in Solomon Creek in Hanover Township around 10 a.m. looking for a weapon connected to the deadly shooting that happened in Plymouth last Thursday.

Police arrested Kyon McDonald, 34, of Plymouth, Friday after a standoff at an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre Township.

McDonald is accused of shooting and killing Tierees Ownes, 33, outside a bar in Plymouth last Thursday.

