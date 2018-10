Heavy rain in Beaumont brought all these rocks from Star Hill Road and water into the roadway on Rt. 309. Traffic is being redirected as rain keeps coming down and lightening is overhead. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/2cXvTsjk1n — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) October 2, 2018

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Heavy rain led to part of a road being blocked in Wyoming County.

Strong storms moved across our area on Tuesday, prompting several tornado warnings.

The downpours washed rocks down Star Hill Road in Beaumont and water flowed across Route 309.

Crews are redirecting traffic in the area.