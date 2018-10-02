× Dog on the Mend after Abuse Case in Lackawanna County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dog police say was abandoned in Lackawanna County has been on the mend after being dropped off a shelter in Susquehanna County.

We first told you about this dog now named Margo after police charged a man with animal cruelty for allegedly going for a walk with her and leaving her in the Vandling area.

Margo was so sick when she was brought to True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose last month, shelter officials feared she’d have to be put to sleep.

But the dog, formerly known as Tara, is doing well being cared for by a foster family.

“Horrible, just horrible,” Gino Setta said. “We understand dogs get loose and that does happen, but this was not a case where a dog got loose. She was purposely let free, left to her own devices in the elements, very hard on her.”

A GoFundMe page is set up for the dog which still needs a lot of veterinary care.