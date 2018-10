#BREAKING: State police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 307 in Roaring Brook Township outside of Scranton. They say the two vehicle crash happened around 7:45 p.m. but would not say at this point how many people were in each car. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/gVShYr9jGu — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) October 3, 2018

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash in Lackawanna County is deadly.

Police say two vehicles collided around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route 307 near Lake Scranton.

There is no word how many people were in each vehicle.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the crash, but police have not confirmed if weather was a factor in the crash.