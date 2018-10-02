× Ceremony to Rededicate Angel Statue in Honesdale Cemetery

HONESDALE, Pa. — The angel statue badly damaged in a storm earlier this year at a cemetery in Honesdale has been restored and rededicated.

We first showed you the work on the angel in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery last week.

A priest led a rededication blessing with parishioners in the cemetery on Tuesday.

The angel stands over a grave of hundreds of children who died of a flu epidemic many years ago

It was in need of repairs after that storm in May.

“It was so badly damaged, we thought it’d never be back. We started looking at a replacement. Only by the grace of God, someone came by who was a neighbor who said, ‘I know someone who can fix that,'” said Fr. William Langan, St. John the Evangelist parish.

An artist from Boston spent days repairing the statue thanks to donations from the Catholic faithful in Honesdale.