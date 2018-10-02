Ceremony to Rededicate Angel Statue in Honesdale Cemetery

Posted 3:36 pm, October 2, 2018, by

HONESDALE, Pa. — The angel statue badly damaged in a storm earlier this year at a cemetery in Honesdale has been restored and rededicated.

We first showed you the work on the angel in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery last week.

A priest led a rededication blessing with parishioners in the cemetery on Tuesday.

The angel stands over a grave of hundreds of children who died of a flu epidemic many years ago

It was in need of repairs after that storm in May.

“It was so badly damaged, we thought it’d never be back. We started looking at a replacement. Only by the grace of God, someone came by who was a neighbor who said, ‘I know someone who can fix that,'” said Fr. William Langan, St. John the Evangelist parish.

An artist from Boston spent days repairing the statue thanks to donations from the Catholic faithful in Honesdale.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s