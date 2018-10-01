Two Nabbed for Thefts from Vehicles in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men are behind bars for breaking into vehicles in Lycoming County.

Officers found Duane Solomon, 41, and Samuel Agor, 26, both of Williamsport, walking in a roadway in Old Lycoming Township around 3 a.m. Monday.

The men had a large amount of change and cash as well as other items taken from about two dozen unlocked vehicles.

If you were a victim of any thefts, contact police at 570-323-4987 or 570-329-4060.