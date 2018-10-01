× Trying to Attract People to Ritz Theater with Cinema

SCRANTON, Pa.– The Ritz Theater in downtown Scranton is viewed locally as a historical venue in the Electric City.

In recent years, though, those from the area say there hasn’t been much of a draw to go to the performing arts center on Wyoming Avenue, but some people are trying to change that.

“There’s no better building for it than the Ritz,” film director Zach Rossetti said.

The Ritz Theater will now be showing a variety of movies, new and old, six days a week, in an attempt to target senior citizens who live downtown.

“There’s a lot of isolation in the senior community right now,” Rossetti added. “We want to get them out and about in the community and what better place than a building that’s been around forever.”

“It’s very exciting to see it coming back to life,” Beth Scochin, who manages Black Box Cafe said. “From when I was a little kid, I saw ‘101 Dalmatians’ upstairs and now it’s exciting to see it coming back, full circle.”

There will be three showings a day Monday through Saturday. Ticket prices are $3 for adults and $2 for senior citizens and students. There’s also a theme for each day: Musical Monday, Thriller Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Fresh Friday and Double Feature Saturday.

“I definitely think it’ll work. $3 a movie. Bring you and your family to watch a movie for $3 a piece,” Kevin Hairston of nearby Real Deal Barbershop said. “Eat good, they have a diner over there, get yourself some good food, good drinks, laugh. Watch a movie for three bucks. You can’t beat it.”

The Black Box Cafe will also be offering food and movie ticket combos. For more information, click here.