TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police need help finding the man who they say took five laptops from a Walmart Supercenter in Wayne County.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 the man walked out of the store near Honesdale on Friday with display laptops worth more than $3,100.

He drove away in a gray four-door sedan.

State police released surveillance pictures. If you recognize the man, call state police in Honesdale.