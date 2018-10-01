New Company Plans to Take Over Former Iron Horse Movie Bistro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A new company is coming into the movie theater in downtown Scranton.

The Iron Horse Movie Bistro at the corner of Penn Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue shut down in January.

Cosmic Cinemas plans to reopen the theater next month.

The Iron Horse Movie Bistro was a different kind of theater. It served dinner and drinks before the movies, and it was the only place like it in Lackawanna County.

It didn't last long. It opened in the spring of 2017 and closed in January of 2018.

Cosmic Cinemas is a relatively new company. They have two theaters operating in upstate New York. Five more are planned including the one in Scranton. Like the Iron Horse, dinner and drinks will be available to moviegoers.

Cosmic runs a tight ship. Children under 17 must be with an adult. No babies, talking, or cell phones are allowed in its theaters.