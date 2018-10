× Monroe County Courthouse Closed by Another Threat

Another Monday bomb threat closes the Monroe County Courthouse. This is the sixth time the building has been closed on a Monday of the first full week of the month. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/yvQ2l57niy — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) October 1, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Another bomb threat on Monday has closed the Monroe County Courthouse.

The building in Stroudsburg will be closed until at least 1:30 p.m. when an update will be given.

Anyone with business at the courthouse is asked to go to monroepacourts.us to check the status of the courthouse.

This is the sixth threat at the Monroe County Courthouse since May.