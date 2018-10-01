× In Your Neighborhood

7th Harvest Quilt Show

The Pleasant Mount Quilt Guild is hosting the 7th Harvest Quilt Show Saturday, October 6, in Wayne County. The show begins at 9 a.m. at the Pleasant Mount Firehouse on Great Bend Turnpike. You’ll see local area quilters, vendors, needlework and quilt demos as well as raffle baskets and door prizes. A donation of $5 is requested. All proceeds are donated to local charities and service organizations.

28th Annual Walk for the Animals

The SPCA’s 28th Annual Walk for the Animals will be Saturday, October 6, in Luzerne County. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Frances Slocum State Park. The blessing of the Animals and Walk will kick off at 11. The cost per walker is $20 the day of the event. However, the registration fee is waived for individual walkers who raise $50 or more in pledges. All proceeds benefit the SPCA.