Halloween Costume Swap Planned in Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. –Halloween can be a scary time, especially if you’re a parent and you have to pay for your children’s costumes.

Samantha Murphy and the other members of the Mountain Top Small Business Partners are helping parents afford their kids costumes.

“We just thought it would be a good idea because some families can’t afford costumes, just some people can’t make the expense for one-time use,” Murphy said.

The organization is collecting children’s Halloween costumes. They have set up donation boxes at businesses all around Mountain Top.

All of the donated costumes will be taken to the Kirby Library for an event being held later this month. Anyone can come to the event and pick up a free costume.

“We’re taking donations from everyone. Our donations are accepted throughout Mountain TOP. my number is available on all of the marketing and they can call if they have donations outside of the area and can’t make it up to make a donation,” Murphy said.

Massage therapist Christine Mooney has one of those boxes is at her business.

“I have a whole bunch of them upstairs in my attic and I think they’re just going to waste here, so we might as well get them out to people who can really use them,” Mooney said.

The costume drive has been going on for about two weeks. The businesses participating are happy to see the community getting so involved.

“We just thought it would be a great way to give back to the community. We know that Halloween can be very expensive for families with kids and costumes are expensive, so we figured this would just be a great way to just recycle some old things and help some families out,” said Mooney.

The costume swap will be held at the Kirby Library in Fairview Township on October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.