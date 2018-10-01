× Father, 2-year-old Son Among Those Killed in Allentown Car Explosion

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A 2-year-old boy was among the three people killed when a car exploded Saturday night in Allentown.

Federal, state, and local authorities are investigating what they call a “criminal incident.” The vehicle exploded around 9:30 p.m. in the area of at North Hall and West Turner streets, leaving debris strewn across the road.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, the Lehigh County coroner identified the victims as David Hallman, 66, Jacob Schmoyer, 27, and Schmoyer’s son Jonathan, 2. All were from Allentown.

Schmoyer and Hallman were friends, according to according to investigators.

There is still no word what caused the blast. Investigators believe the person responsible was killed in the explosion.