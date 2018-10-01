Watch Live: Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican challenger Scott Wagner

Father, 2-year-old Son Among Those Killed in Allentown Car Explosion

Posted 9:00 pm, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59PM, October 1, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A 2-year-old boy was among the three people killed when a car exploded Saturday night in Allentown.

Federal, state, and local authorities are investigating what they call a “criminal incident.” The vehicle exploded around 9:30 p.m. in the area of at North Hall and West Turner streets, leaving debris strewn across the road.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, the Lehigh County coroner identified the victims as David Hallman, 66, Jacob Schmoyer, 27, and Schmoyer’s son Jonathan, 2. All were from Allentown.

Schmoyer and Hallman were friends, according to according to investigators.

There is still no word what caused the blast. Investigators believe the person responsible was killed in the explosion.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment