Cops: Fake Uber Driver Sexually Assaulted Two Passengers

Posted 11:29 am, October 1, 2018, by

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Police in State College say someone posing as an Uber driver sexually assaulted two people over the weekend.

Police released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved.

Image from State College Police Department

They say the driver picked up two different people early Saturday morning, drove them to an area of State College, then sexually assaulted them.

Investigators urge anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s