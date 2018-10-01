Cops: Fake Uber Driver Sexually Assaulted Two Passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Police in State College say someone posing as an Uber driver sexually assaulted two people over the weekend.

Police released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved.

They say the driver picked up two different people early Saturday morning, drove them to an area of State College, then sexually assaulted them.

Investigators urge anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.