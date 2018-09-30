Waverly Antique Show Returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY, Pa. -- An antique show in Lackawanna County is back after a six-year break.

Vendors from around the country took part in the Waverly Antique Show.

Organizers say they brought the show back because of the demand they saw for more brick and mortar shopping.

"At least here you can actually talk to the dealers, and they can tell you where they got it from, a little bit of a history on the piece, and that's what the people want," said organizer Christopher Glinton.

The event even offered carriage rides.