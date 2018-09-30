Waverly Antique Show Returns

Posted 7:26 pm, September 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:21PM, September 30, 2018

WAVERLY, Pa. -- An antique show in Lackawanna County is back after a six-year break.

Vendors from around the country took part in the Waverly Antique Show.

Organizers say they brought the show back because of the demand they saw for more brick and mortar shopping.

"At least here you can actually talk to the dealers, and they can tell you where they got it from, a little bit of a history on the piece, and that's what the people want," said organizer Christopher Glinton.

The event even offered carriage rides.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s