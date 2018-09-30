Walk for Hope Comforts Women in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Walkers and volunteers at a fundraiser for Ruth's Place women's shelter say the "Me Too" movement has led to more women coming forward in need of help.

Hundreds gathered in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday for the Walk for Hope benefitting Ruth's Place. The shelter provides services for women in distress.

"Ruth's Place is one of those places where they really do help you. They really do care," said Cece Humphrey.

Residents at Ruth's Place tell Newswatch 16 in light of the "Me Too" movement, it's important now more than ever that women know there is help out there.

"It's a really great organization. They really help women in need of shelter and other things," said Tosha Christian.

While Ruth's Place is well-known for providing a shelter for victims of domestic violence, its workers want women to know it can help women facing any type of abuse.

"If you're looking for where to go and you're not quite sure, Ruth's Place is definitely a good starting point," said Crystal Kotlowski, Ruth's Place. "Ruth's Place has a really strong connection in our community with our supporters and also all the other agencies in our community that serve women."

The money raised at Sunday's walk will pay for the shelter's operating costs.

The 24-hour facility provides shelter, meals, job support, and counseling for women. Volunteers say with more and more women coming forward, it could put a strain on resources at the shelter.

"The 'Me Too' movement has definitely changed like a lot of people's perspective on women and all of that kind of stuff. I don't know much about it, but I do think that this is definitely more relevant," said Victoria Smolneak, King's College freshman.

Kelly Farrell of Wilkes-Barre says she is grateful the community has come together to support Ruth's Place. She's happy she and her daughter Anna have somewhere to turn if they should need it.

"Whether it's in the workplace, in the home, in our churches, in our community, and there is a lot of division that goes on today, and it is a struggle, and it is a challenge for all of us," said Farrell.

Women who rely on Ruth's Place hope this event will lead to more services for women in need in northeastern Pennsylvania.