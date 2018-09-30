Shedding Light on Chronic Wasting Disease

Posted 7:03 pm, September 30, 2018, by

We'll sit down with Wayne Laroche, the Pennsylvania Game Commission's special assistant for CWD response, to discuss what chronic wasting disease means to the future of Pennsylvania's deer herd.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s