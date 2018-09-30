We'll sit down with Wayne Laroche, the Pennsylvania Game Commission's special assistant for CWD response, to discuss what chronic wasting disease means to the future of Pennsylvania's deer herd.
Shedding Light on Chronic Wasting Disease
