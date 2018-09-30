Raising Money for Family of Young Man Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- The family of a recent high school graduate killed in a crash in Lackawanna County got a helping hand Saturday.

Relatives of Joe Maddage held a bake sale near City Hall in Carbondale. They want to help the teen's family cover funeral costs.

Maddage was killed last Friday after his car collided with another vehicle then hit a utility pole in Scott Township.

"We had a local business, Barbara's Bakery, came down, donated all their tips for today, plus a personal check they gave them. The community is really coming together for a great family, great boy he was," said Michele Frisbie, a family friend.

Maddage had just graduated from Carbondale Area High School where he played for the football team. Relatives held a balloon release at Friday's football game at Carbondale Area in Maddage's memory.