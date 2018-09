× Man Rescued from River in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — Rescue crews pulled a man from the Susquehanna River in Pittston.

Crews got the man out of the water at Riverfront Park in Pittston around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not said how he ended up in the river or how he is doing after the water rescue.