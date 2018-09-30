Latin Festival in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A multicultural festival took over Courthouse Square in Scranton this weekend.

The annual Latin Festival filled the downtown with music, food, and dancing, but its message took a more serious tone.

Event organizers said the theme of this year's event was anti-violence and anti-drug, and they wanted to promote love, tolerance, and harmony within the community as a whole.

"This event being multicultural and diverse and all inclusive, it creates harmony. It promotes love, tolderance, acceptence, everything that's needed nowadays," said organizer Blanca Fernandez.

Organizers said they also wanted to bring awareness to the lives lost to drugs and violence and those who are battling addiction.