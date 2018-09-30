Latin Festival in Scranton

Posted 6:59 pm, September 30, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A multicultural festival took over Courthouse Square in Scranton this weekend.

The annual Latin Festival filled the downtown with music, food, and dancing, but its message took a more serious tone.

Event organizers said the theme of this year's event was anti-violence and anti-drug, and they wanted to promote love, tolerance, and harmony within the community as a whole.

"This event being multicultural and diverse and all inclusive, it creates harmony. It promotes love, tolderance, acceptence, everything that's needed nowadays," said organizer Blanca Fernandez.

Organizers said they also wanted to bring awareness to the lives lost to drugs and violence and those who are battling addiction.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s