Former Fire Chief Remembered

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A former fire chief who served for nearly seven decades in Lycoming County was remembered Sunday.

Dozens of family and friends remembered a man who'll be remembered forever in Old Lycoming Township.

Flags were at half-staff at the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company. A message board playing continuously outside let those who passed by know about the day's events.

In the social hall named after him, a celebration of life was held for Bill Dauber. The Williamsport High School graduate served in the Old Lycoming Township fire company for 66 years. He passed away last week at 96 years old.

"When he told you to do something, you knew you were safe," recalled Paul Stroble, former fire chief.

"I think he was a quintessential example of what dedication and commitment is of a public servant. He was elected chief on three different occasions during his career here," said Timothy Shumbat, former deputy fire chief.

Dauber's career in Lycoming County was a decorated one. In 1984, he was given the distinguished service award. He also held different duties with Old Lycoming Township and was a member of the Williamsport School Board. His friends and family add he loved to hunt, and he did all of this with only one hand.

"He never had to overcome it because he always looked at himself as being able to do everything and do it like anybody else did it, and he did it," said Lycoming County Sheriff Mark Lusk.

As more and more people filtered in for the service, there were more and more reminders that Dauber was a pillar in the area.

"His memory really does live on, and he's really helped serve the community, and we hope to continue to follow that," said Chief Jeff Kukuchka, Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Dauber will be laid to rest at Twin Hills Cemetery near Muncy.