Community Day in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in the Poconos spent the day enjoying the outdoors.

The fifth annual Community Day was held at the Chestnuthill Township Community Park near Brodheadsville.

Vendors and first responders set up booths for residents to get more familiar with what each organization has to offer the community.

There were also wagon rides, entertainment, free food, and a three-on-three basketball tournament.

"It's a very impactful event. The vendors get donations, and it's great to see the community come out on a nice day to support everyone," said Ashton Smith of Brodheadsville.

All the money raised from the tournament will be used to upgrade the basketball court and more at the park in Monroe County.