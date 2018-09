Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People came out in part of the Poconos to celebrate a German tradition full of music, food, and plenty of brews.

Sunday was the last day of the family-friendly Oktoberfest at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton.

Money raised at Oktoberfest will go towards a campaign that aims to fix roads in the Lehigh Valley.