Bocce Tournament to Benefit Shooting Victim

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- People came together for a bocce ball tournament to help a shooting victim in Lackawanna County.

Friends and family of Tony DiBileo gathered at Arcaro and Genell's in Old Forge Sunday for the tournament.

DiBileo is recovering after he was shot in the head in February during a fight at a bar in Scranton. Police say he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's been seven months, and it's been a real rollercoaster, and we feel it's a miracle that my brother has come along as far as he has so far," said Gary DiBileo, the victim's brother.

DiBileo's family say the money raised at the tournament will go toward helping with medical bills and expenses since the shooting.