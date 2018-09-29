Wilkes-Barre Attempts World Chalk Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre went for a world record in "chalk" today.

The city invited folks to scribble on the sidewalks along the river common hoping to shatter the Guinness World Record for "longest chalk pavement art."

"Oh this is definitely bringing all different kinds of people from the community together all different clubs groups and organizations, there`s children out here, there`s adults out here everybody`s getting together and enjoying it and just enjoying the downtown," said Lisa Zaverack of Wilkes-Barre Township.

A city in Colorado holds the current record of three and a half miles.

Organizers tell us it will be a few days before they know for sure whether the record was broken here in Wilkes-Barre.