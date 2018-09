Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, pa. -- The cleanup is far from over in this part of Luzerne County but another business hit by a tornado is now back open.

Staples at the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township welcomed customers back this morning.

Back on June 13 a tornado made a direct hit on the strip of stores where Staples is located.

Staples put up balloons and held raffles at its grand reopening Saturday in Luzerne County