The No. 7 Scranton Prep football team beat North Pocono 41-14 on Saturday afternoon.
Scranton Prep Tops North Pocono 41-14
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Scanton Prep Routs Abington Heights in Third Straight Shutout
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
Scranton Prep Rebounds with 46-7 Win Over West Scranton
-
Honoring North Pocono Senior at School Districts Across Area
-
Super 16 Team #15: Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
Scranton Prep football preview for Valley View
-
District IV North-South football All Star game preps