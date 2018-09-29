The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Hershey Bears 6-2 in a preseason game in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday night. The same two teams will finish up the preseason with a game in Hershey on Sunday.
Penguins Top Bears 6-2 in Preseason Game
-
All RailRiders Governor’s Cup Games Moved to Moosic Due to Hurricane Threat
-
SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race
-
Scranton-Native Joe McCarthy and Durham Bulls Knock off RailRiders in Governors’ Cup Final
-
President Trump to Campaign for Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
-
RailRiders Rolling, Still Looking to Improve
-
-
United Way 5K in Wilkes-Barre
-
Beer and Baseball: An American Tradition
-
Update: Officials ID Body Found in Creek in Wilkes-Barre
-
Armstrong Takes Over Head Coaching Duties For Riverside Football Team
-
Bear Creek Commons Closed Following Fire
-
-
Super 16 Team #15: Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
Wilkes-Barre Area to Combine Coughlin, Meyers, GAR
-
Spider-Man Visits Child Before Brain Surgery