Penguins Top Bears 6-2 in Preseason Game

Posted 10:36 pm, September 29, 2018, by

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Hershey Bears 6-2 in a preseason game in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday night. The same two teams will finish up the preseason with a game in Hershey on Sunday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

