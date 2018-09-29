Misericordia Beats Castleton for Third Straight Win

Posted 7:05 pm, September 29, 2018

After a winless inaugural campaign and five straight one-win seasons, the Misericordia football team picked up their third straight win of the 2018 season with a 52-33 victory over Castleton.

