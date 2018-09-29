Maple-Glazed Salmon, Roasted Brussels Sprouts in Truffle Oil And Parmesan by Farm to Table Fabulous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kimberly Storm Ritter is Farm to Table Fabulous! She makes her delicious farmhouse Maple-Glazed Salmon with Roasted Brussels Sprouts, which you can also find in her new Farm to Table Fabulous cookbook. RECIPES BELOW:

Roasted Brussels Sprouts in Truffle Oil and Parmesan

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, halved

2 tbsp truffle oil (or truffle-infused olive oil)

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

Place Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet. Combine truffle oil, garlic and Parmesan; drizzle over sprouts and toss to coat. Sprinkle with pepper and salt. Bake, uncovered, at 450° for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender and crispy, tossing occasionally. Serves 4- 6.

Maple-Glazed Salmon

4 Skinless Salmon Fillets (6-8 ounces each) 2 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1/4 cup Pure Maple Syrup

3 Sprigs Fresh Thyme Salt and Pepper to taste

In a bowl, whisk together Dijon mustard and Maple syrup to form a thick glaze. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add olive oil to skillet and heat on med-high. Lightly salt and pepper both sides of salmon fillets. Brush one side of salmon fillets with glaze and place in heated skillet sauce side down. Cook salmon for about 2-3 minutes to get a nice sear. Brush top of salmon and flip, cook an additional 2-4 minutes. Add remaining sauce to pan. If you prefer your salmon cooked a bit more, simply turn off heat and cover until desired temperature is reached. Cooking time may vary based on thickness of salmon fillets.

Place on serving platter and drizzle with remaining glaze from the pan. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs.

Serves 4.

F2T Tip: If you would like a stronger maple flavor, you may marinate the salmon fillets by placing them in a ziplock bag and pouring the sauce over them. Refrigerate for up to an hour. Follow cooking instructions above and brush with remaining glaze from marinade.