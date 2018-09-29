Library Renovation in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lehighton, Pa. -- The final touches on a renovation project at the Lehighton Area Memorial Library are being put into place.

The library has been closed for almost three weeks.

People who use the building can't wait for it to re-open.

"Oh my book ran out like a week and a half ago and i need a new one and we like to pick movies," said Shannon Yorke, Lehighton.

The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation helped the library get state funding for the renovations.

Window shades were fixed in the Spring and this time around the carpeting was replaced and some painting was done.

"We also opened up an area for people to sit and stay. They don't have to rush out with their books, they can stay and really socialize with other people," said Melissa Hawk, library director. The library also received another grant and that money will be used to expand the building. "It will add a children's room, a community room that is closed off, kind of a meeting room that people can use. It will also have ADA compliant restrooms, which is a really good addition," said Hawk. The more than $150,000 grant came from the state.

Construction is scheduled to start sometime next year.

Patrons say it's nice to hear that libraries are getting funding they deserve.

"It's very, very important, like you had said to help the kids to learn," said Celia Smith, Lehighton.The library in Lehighton will re-open to the public on Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.