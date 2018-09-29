Kickin’ it for Krissy

Posted 11:24 pm, September 29, 2018, by

DUPONT, Pa. --Folks in another part of Luzerne County were kickin' it for Krissy today.

The little league fields in Dupont played host to this kickball tournament for Krissy Schaetzel, she's battling stage four cancer.

"This is absolutely amazing I can`t thank everyone enough, the people, the outpouring support and all of my wonderful wonderful wonder friends that have come out to help me it`s just amazing," said Schaetzel.

After the tournament folks moved inside to bid on baskets.

In all, more than one thousand people showed up to support Krissy in Luzerne County.

 

