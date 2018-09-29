It’s Time to Talk About Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Suicide prevention, that was the topic Dawn Evans and Samantha Benz, from the american foundation for suicide prevention, hoped to pass along at this presentation.

"A lot of times people think that talking about suicide is going to make it happen, and that couldn't be further from the truth," said Samantha Benz AFSP Area Director.

These are employees at the Pittston township location of Benco Dental, the largest privately-owned dental supply and equipment distributor in the United States, headquartered here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We were thrilled to have a large amount of people for both our 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. sessions," said Alyssa Beasley Benco Culture/People Coordinator.