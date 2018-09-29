It’s Time to Talk About Suicide

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Suicide prevention, that was the topic Dawn Evans and Samantha Benz, from the american foundation for suicide prevention, hoped to pass along at this presentation.
"A lot of times people think that talking about suicide is going to make it happen, and that couldn't be further from the truth," said Samantha Benz AFSP Area Director.
These are employees at the Pittston township location of Benco Dental, the largest privately-owned dental supply and equipment distributor in the United States, headquartered here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
"We were thrilled to have a large amount of people for both our 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. sessions," said Alyssa Beasley Benco Culture/People Coordinator.
Alyssa Beasley says each month, Benco presents monthly wellness topics for their employees.
This year, a team of associates also attended the annual out of the darkness walk in Wilkes Barre's Kirby Park, which happens each September.
Shown is a video from last year's event.
"This year's was a record breaker raising more than $75,000 to help fund local suicide awareness and prevention programs, like this one," said Beasley.
What Samantha Benz wants people to understand is that suicide prevention starts on a very personal level.
"If you see someone struggling, say something, and above all: encourage people to talk about mental health the same way they do physical health," said Benz.
A simple but potentially life-saving question.
if you'd like a presentation for your school, church or business group, you can get in touch with the AFSP.