Work Begins on Lonesome Road in Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Emergency roadwork is finally underway in part of Lackawanna County on a roadway ruined by flooding.

It's been about two months since Lonesome Road in Old Forge closed because of flash flooding.

The water from heavy rain caused buckling. Lonesome Road connects Moosic and Old Forge.

The equipment to fix this was brought in this week and work got underway.

According to PennDOT officials, the contractor should have this all repaired in about three weeks.

This work is also part of a $4.5 million contract to repave 15 miles of roadway in Lackawanna County.

When the flooding repairs here are complete, the entire length of the road is expected to be repaved.

