Wilkes-Barre's ChalkFest Attempts World Record This Weekend

A weekend event could give your kids something to “chalk” about.

Wilkes-Barre is gearing up to try to break a world record this weekend by creating the world’s longest chalk drawing.

Right now, the longest chalk pavement art is 3.5 miles. It was achieved by the City of Greeley in Greeley, Colorado in September 2015.

Wilkes-Barre wants to beat that Guinness World Record starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018. The event happens at the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

The record-breaking attempt ties into the ninth annual ChalkFest which Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted on Friday.

For planning purposes, you’re encouraged to pre-register for ChalkFest. Click here to pre-register.

Everything is free ranging from the chalk activity itself to the educational events that follow the drawing.

You’re also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that’ll be donated to C.E.O. Weinberg Food Bank in Luzerne County.

Another group that’ll be involved in Saturday’s event is the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections. Their workers will be helping people register to vote. No matter where you live in PA, you can register to vote at this link if you can’t make the event.

For more details on the group organizing the weekend activity, head here!