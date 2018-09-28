× Vehicle Rollover Sends Multiple Children to the Hospital in Pike County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle rollover sent multiple children to the hospital on Friday night in Pike County.

Emergency officials tell Newswatch 16 the children ranged in age from five years old to 16 years old.

Numerous occupants were thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over several times along Interstate 84.

Crews say four of those injured were flown to the hospital and others were taken to the hospital by ground.

The investigation into what caused the crash near Blooming Grove is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.