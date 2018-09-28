Vehicle Rollover Sends Multiple Children to the Hospital in Pike County

Posted 9:42 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51PM, September 28, 2018

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle rollover sent multiple children to the hospital on Friday night in Pike County.

Emergency officials tell Newswatch 16 the children ranged in age from five years old to 16 years old.

Numerous occupants were thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over several times along Interstate 84.

Crews say four of those injured were flown to the hospital and others were taken to the hospital by ground.

The investigation into what caused the crash near Blooming Grove is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s